Khamenei makes first public appearance in weeks

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday made his first public appearance in weeks, and suggested the United States would remain hostile towards the Islamic Republic even after President-elect Joe Biden takes office, Reuters reports.

Several weeks ago, rumors surfaced that Khamenei had transferred his powers to his son due to failing health.

A senior Iranian official later denied those rumors and said that Khamenei is in good health.

On Wednesday, according to Reuters, the Supreme Leader met with organizers of events to mark the first anniversary of the killing of military commander General Qassem Soleimani, who was eliminated in a US attack in Iraq in January of 2020.

Khamenei said in his remarks that American antagonism would not disappear with the end of the Trump administration.

"My firm recommendation is not to trust the enemy," he stated, adding, "The hostility (against Iran) is not just from Trump's America, which supposedly some could say would end when he leaves, as (President Barack) Obama's America also did bad things to the Iranian nation."

Tensions between the US and Iran escalated after Trump withdrew in 2018 from the nuclear deal signed between Iran and world powers three years earlier, and proceeded to reimpose sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Iran, in turn, has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal.

In contrast to Trump, President-elect Joe Biden has expressed a desire to rejoin the deal and told The New York Times last week that he would do so if Iran returned to compliance with it.

Khamenei is notorious for his rhetoric against the United States, though he has also said that there would be no war with the United States.