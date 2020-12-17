Deri: We're on our way to new restrictions

The number of cases of COVID-19 in Israel is approaching the target set by the Coronavirus Cabinet when preparing for the transition to the reality of what has been described as "tightened restraint."

Street shops, malls and markets will close next week unless there is a significant drop in the number of verified daily cases. Also, schools in the red and orange cities will be closed.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said in an interview with Channel 12 News on Wednesday, "I see no way to reduce the morbidity without tightened restraint."

"At the rate of increase of cases as it looks now - they will have to take steps, maybe not right away, of tight restraint. We are unfortunately getting there," Deri added, declaring that he intends to get vaccinated against the coronavirus and called on the general public, especially the haredi public, to get vaccinated in order to moderate the pandemic.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced earlier on Wednesday that he intends to be vaccinated against the coronavirus on Saturday night, after his isolation period concludes on Friday.

"I wanted to be the first one vaccinated in order to set an example and convince you that it is possible and necessary to get vaccinated," Netanyahu said.

"We have more than enough vaccines for everyone. If everyone gets vaccinated - we will have many surpluses. Therefore, the professional committee determined that if it really turns out we have a lot of surpluses, then they will allow the whole population to get vaccinated faster and I expect that to happen very quickly."

Netanyahu asked the residents of Israel to get vaccinated and implored them to keep the guidelines.