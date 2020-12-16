Couple killed in Route 90 collision identified

The couple who were killed in a head-on collision on route 90 Wednesday has been identified as Moshe and Simcha Nizri from Migdal Haemek.

Moshe, 75, was a retired police officer. His wife, Simcha, 63, was a caregiver for the elderly. They were on their way to a vacation at the Dead Sea when their vehicle and a truck collided. They leave behind six children.

Police are investigating why the vehicle in which they were traveling deviated from its lane and collided with a truck traveling in the opposite direction.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries in the collision.

Migdal Haemek Mayor Eli Barda said that "the Migdal Haemek family is saddened and saddened by the tragedy that befell the Nizri family, one of the city's most respected and founding families. The residents embrace the family and the municipality will accompany them closely."

The mayor added that "Moshe established the Yishma Moshe synagogue in the Nof HaEmek neighborhood of the city, and he maintained it with his own money. He educated his children to love others, to love giving and the tradition of Israel. He loved others and helped in everything."

Senior MDA paramedic Yonatan Shanbai said at the scene of the accident: "When we arrived at the scene, we could tell right away that this was a very serious frontal accident between a private vehicle and a truck. The two occupants of the vehicle, a man and a woman in their 60s, were trapped in the vehicle, unconscious, with severe injuries."

"We first extricated the woman from the vehicle, and we performed advanced resuscitation on her for an extended period, but eventually we had to determine her death. The driver of the truck who suffered light injuries was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital."

צילום: דוברות מד"א זירת התאונה

Erez Kita, CEO of the Green Light Association, said: "Had there been a railing separating the lanes, the accident would probably have been avoided and the deaths of two people could have been prevented. Route 90 continues to claim victims. Despite the statements of the Ministry of Transportation and Road Safety about improving the infrastructure on the road, almost nothing has been done and every trip continues to be a gamble on lived."

"Road 90 is a major traffic route to the Baka and the Arava and Eilat area. The number of vehicles traveling on the road is increasing and accordingly the risk is increasing. Unfortunately, more and more people will be killed on this road in road accidents, so why wait for them to be killed and only then repair the road?

"We must wake up, this is a first-class national life-saving project. The road must include two lanes in each direction with separation between the lanes to prevent frontal collisions, arranging entrances and exits from settlements and turning the road from red to a safe road. It is not only the driver who is guilty of road accidents."