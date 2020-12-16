Alaskan healthcare worker suffers severe reaction to Pfizer Covid vaccine

An Alaskan healthcare worker suffered a severe allergic reaction within minutes of receiving the first dose of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, Fox News reported.

According to the report, the woman, whose name is being withheld, suffered an anaphylactic reaction that required hospitalization and monitoring. Her symptoms resolved upon receiving epinephrine.

She is now said to be doing "well" and is set to be released from the hospital Wednesday, but will not be be receiving the second dose of the vaccine.

Last week, it was likewise reported that two British healthcare workers had suffered anaphylactic reactions after receiving the Pfizer vaccine.