Borough park synagogue goes up in flames

A fire erupted in a synagogue in Borough Park, Brooklyn during services Wednesday morning.

The synagogue was based out of a house and was founded by the late father of New York State Senator Simcha Felder in the 1950s.

Firefighters rescued three people from the second floor, a mother and two children. Hatzalah Ambulance Services removed State Senator Felder's mother, and no injuries were reported

One Torah scroll on the ground floor was saved, while the other Torah scrolls on the second floor were unreachable. However, they were protected by a safe and survived the fire.

The fire was brought under control after about an hour. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.