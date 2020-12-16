Who will be vaccinated first?

Following Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's announcement that he intends to be the first to be vaccinated against the coronavirus on Saturday night, a nationwide vaccination campaign against the virus will begin next week.

The first people to be vaccinated will be the medical staff in the hospitals and then in the health funds and in clinics. Dentists will also have first priority to be vaccinated.

Nursing and medical students, members of Magen David Adom, Hatzalah and other first responder organizations will then be vaccinated. At the same time, residents of nursing homes and their caregivers will also be vaccinated.

Other at-risk populations will have the second priority to be vaccinated. The third priority will be educators, police officers and social workers.

People who will not receive the vaccine at this stage include patients recovering from the coronavirus, pregnant and nursing women, and children below the age of 16.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said today that he is calm ahead of the vaccination campaign. "I am calm about the quality of the vaccines, they have been tested in every possible way. The best doctors I spoke to confirm the issue of their safety. I am calm on this issue, and I am calm on the logistical issue."

"When I am asked what the main task is - to fight fake news in the coming months will be the task. I see all kinds of people, including from the Knesset, who distribute fake news, come out with calls not to get vaccinated. These people have no responsibility and no conscience," Edelstein concluded.