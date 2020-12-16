Min. Yankelevich votes to regulate 'Young Settlements'

Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich (Blue and White) has been working in recent days to allow Blue and White MKs the freedom to vote as they choose on the bill to regulate outposts in Judea and Samaria.

In the end, Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz authorized Yankelevich and two other party members to vote in favor of the bill, Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata and MK Hila Shay Vazan.

"For the sake of our brothers, the residents of Judea and Samaria, I will not be silent," Yankelevich said after the vote in the Knesset plenum, calling the bill "an important step on the way to a normal life for the settlers."

A source in the 'Young Settlement' movement said following a vote by the three Blue and White MKs: "Minister Yankelevich, who has led a national bloc for the past 24 hours, has acted with great courage in front of the party chairman, Gantz, to allow the freedom of vote."

The Knesset plenum approved on Wednesday afternoon the bill to regulate the outposts and 'Young Settlements' in Judea and Samaria.

MK Bezalel Smotrich, who proposed the bill, stated that efforts should be made to promote the legislation at record speed, before the Knesset dissolves itself.

"This is the first victory for the young settlement. But this is only the beginning. We will have to pass this law in three readings as early as next week and at a government decision tomorrow. Mr. Prime Minister Netanyahu, you have the ball. Do not allow Ganz to bring anything to the government without it," said Smotrich.