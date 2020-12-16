Rescue teams assist passengers of submerged vehicle

A short while ago, United Hatzalah volunteers and ambulance team, responded to an emergency at an agricultural crossing near Kfar Chassidim where an ATV submerged into a flooded area.

Regional Director of United Hatzalah's Carmel region, Naftali Rotenberg said: "United Hatzalah volunteers are working together firefighters and municipal rescue teams in order to rescue the trapped people from the ATV who have taken refuge on the roof of the vehicle."

"At this time there is no immediate danger to their lives, but our teams are standing by to provide medical care should it be necessary."