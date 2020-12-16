What happened when ‘Searching for God in the Garbage’?

Bracha Goetz talks about her way in world and on the five levels of the pleasure ladder – the spiritual diet.

Tags: Radio
Israel News Talk Radio ,

Searching for God
Searching for God
iStock

Too many Hanukkah jelly donuts and potato pancakes getting you up in weight? Or maybe you put on pounds during the coronavirus lockdowns.

Tamar speaks with Bracha Goetz, a Harvard educated author of 38 books that help children’s souls shine. She also wrote a candid memoir for adults in her book entitled "Searching for God in the Garbage" where she talks about growing up, going to Harvard, yo-yo dieting, and her discovery of G-d, her spiritual journey and her learning about the five levels of the pleasure ladder.



top