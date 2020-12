Tonight, the 6th night of Hanukkah, we welcome in the new month of Tevet, the only month of the Hebrew year that begins in the middle of a holiday.

We all know that Hanukkah commemorates the fight of the Israelites led by the Maccabees to preserve Torah civilization, but the bright lights of Hanukkah also have a spiritual dimension that point toward a brighter future.

Meanwhile, as Yosef flourishes in Egypt his rueful brothers languish in Canaan.