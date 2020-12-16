The dazzling diversity of the Diaspora

Swedish journalist Annika Hernroth-Rothstein’s book "Exile: Portraits of the Jewish Diaspora" is a literary labor of love for her people.

Visiting Iran, Djerba, Palermo and Venezuela (where she almost lost her life) and other off the beaten path communities, she gives us a masterpiece of ongoing dedication to faith, tradition and hope despite difficulties and even persecution.

Annika speaks with Eve Harow about own Jewish journey, the joy of sharing the stories of the people she meets, and what Israel means to her, especially as we celebrate Hanukkah.

It took a self described “justice warrior” to search for truth where many fear to tread ; we are all enriched by what she discovered on the way.