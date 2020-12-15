Poll: Sa'ar surges at Bennett's expense

A poll published by Channel 12 News Tuesday evening shows that if Knesset elections were held today, Gideon Sa'ar's new party would have received 21 seats and become the second largest party in the Knesset.

According to the poll, the Likud party led by Prime Minister Netanyahu would have received 27 seats, Yesh Atid-Telem would place third with 14 seats, and Yamina would receive 13 seats, a sharp decline from polls which predicted the party would have placed second before Sa'ar announced the formation of his new party.

The Joint Arab List would receive 11 seats while the haredi parties Shas and United Torah Judaism would receive eight seats each. Meretz, Blue and White, and Yisrael Beyteinu would receive six seats each.

The Labour, Jewish Home, and Gesher parties would fail to clear the electoral threshold to remain in the Knesset.

The right-wing bloc would receive 40 seats without Sa'ar's party and Yisrael Beyteinu, while the haredi bloc would receive 16 seats. The center-left bloc would receive 26 seats without the Arab parties.

According to the poll, 33% of respondents believe that Binyamin Netanyahu is the most qualified candidate to be prime minister, with Sa'ar placing second at 18%. Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett was third with nine percent, Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid fourth with eight percent, and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz fifth with seven percent. 18% said that none of the candidates are qualified to be prime minister.