Gideon Sa'ar's promises to Yifat Shasha-Biton

Former MK Gideon Sa'ar and MK Yifat Shasha-Biton revealed the reason they decided to join forces in the next election.

Gideon Sa'ar and the chairman of the Knesset Coronavirus Committee, MK Dr. Yifat Shasha-Biton, reached an agreement on a partnership based on common values ​​and an understanding of the challenges facing the state and the need to bring about change. "Shasha-Bitton will be the acting deputy chairman of the new movement and will be placed second on the list in the Knesset elections, when it takes place," the two said.

It was further stipulated between them that in the government headed by Sa'ar, Yifat will serve as acting prime minister and his deputy and "will head a social cabinet, which will lead the work in the social fields, with an emphasis on education, health, livelihood and welfare."

In talks between the two, it was also agreed to promote a change in the electoral system and government so that the term of office of prime minister will be limited to eight years.

It was further agreed that the issue of education would be a central priority of the new movement.

MK Yifat Shasha-Biton earlier released a video in which she explained the decision to join Gideon Sa'ar's party.

"I always said that as soon as I make the decision, I will stand transparently in front of the public and present it openly and clearly. So here I am standing here in front of you today, despite the circumstances of isolation, and living up to my commitment," she said.

"The Corona crisis is one of the biggest crises known to the State of Israel, a socio-economic health crisis and a much broader crisis than the way it is being managed. 10 months into the crisis and there is no significant strengthening of the health system as it should be, people's livelihoods are shut down by the push of a button as if we are in charge of robots that can be turned off with the flick of a switch. Our children have been taken out of the routine for a long time and pay the price and public trust is being eroded to the core.

"My and Gideon's partnership comes from a commitment to a politics of professional transparency and unity. Brave politics while always making the voice of the public heard. I have known Gideon for a long time, he is a man with public courage with many years of experience in the political system. A statesmanlike, serious man worthy of leadership who can lead the country to a safe shore. "

"Together with Gideon, we will bring change and, above all, we will bring new hope to Israel. May we have success," Shasha-Biton concluded.