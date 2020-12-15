Shas party chairman and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri instructed the faction's chairman in the Knesset, MK Michael Malchieli, to support Bezalel Smotrich's bill regulating 'Young Settlements' in Judea and Samaria.

The bill seeks to support the normalization of dozens of communities throughout Judea and Samaria and includes, among other things, treatment of humanitarian issues such as electricity and water.

"It is our moral duty to support the settlement of the young settlements in Judea and Samaria," Deri said. ''The residents who live there are pioneers and ideologues who settle the country on unconditional terms. I have said this before and I will repeat it, in the window of opportunity that has been created everything must be done to promote the regulation of water and electricity for these localities. Our moral duty is to take care of basic humanitarian matters and to strengthen our hold and settlement in the land."

MK Malchieli said: "Under the guidance of the chairman of the Shas movement, Interior Minister Rabbi Aryeh Deri, the Shas faction will support the bill to regulate young settlements. There is no doubt that it is our duty to take care of those thousands of families and to work so that they receive what every Israeli citizen is entitled to, such as electricity, water and institutions. We have a commitment to take care of the settlers who are there on the mission of us all. We want the settlements to be regulated as quickly as possible in order to bring welfare to the settlers."