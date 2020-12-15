A 70-year-old man today entered Shamir-Assaf Hospital, shot his wife, a terminally ill patient who was hospitalized in critical condition dead, and then ended his own life.

A patient who was in the next room was grazed on the leg by a bullet that penetrated the wall. Police have begun investigating the circumstances of the incident.

