FDA: Moderna COVID-19 vaccine safe and effective

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Tuesday that the Moderna coronavirus vaccine is safe and effective and will likely receive approval for distribution this Friday.

According to the FDA data, Moderna's vaccine is 94.1% effective, just as the company stated. Meanwhile, the European Medicines Agency is expected to convene and approve the vaccine produced by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer next week.

The FDA also found that the side effects of the vaccine - fever, headaches, and weakness, are unpleasant but not dangerous.