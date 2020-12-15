Netanyahu appoints 'D' new Mossad Director

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu today decided to appoint Deputy Mossad Director “D” as the next Mossad Director.

The Prime Minister's office says “D” is an accomplished Mossad veteran. The appointment is currently in the Goldberg Committee, the Senior Civil Service Appointment Advisory Committee, chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Eliezer Goldberg.

After the Goldberg Committee approves D.'s appointment, it will be brought for approval in the government plenum.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz: "The Mossad has great and significant challenges in maintaining the security of the State of Israel and its citizens. We will wait for the approval of the Goldberg Committee and wish D. success in his position."

D. will be the head of the 13th Mossad. Yossi Cohen currently holds the position, retiring in June 2021, and before him served Tamir Pardo, Meir Dagan, Ephraim Halevi, Danny Yatom, Shabtai Shavit, Nahum Admoni, Yitzhak Hofi, Zvi Zamir, Meir Amit, Issar Harel and Reuven Shiloah.