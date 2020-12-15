US elections: 'It's not over yet'

Speaking on Radio 103FM, Israeli-American pro-Trump activist Joe Zevuloni discussed some of the latest developments in efforts to expose fraud during the US presidential election, as well as pathways that still remain open for Trump to remain in office.

Zevuloni related that a Michigan court judge had "allowed the publication of the forensic report that he - not the Trump team or the Democrats - ordered. The court brought in a neutral party to go into 22 machines and analyze, see what happened there. They clearly wrote that these machines were engineered for forgeries. The machines simply stole votes from Trump and passed them on to Biden in certain areas."

He explained that under the US Constitution there are three steps to electing a president: "The first step happened today, but it does not mean that Biden was elected President. All it means is that the electors voted. In the next stage on January 6, these electors present their votes in sealed envelopes to the President of the Senate (Pence) and the Speaker of the House (Pelosi). If Congress and the Senate President do not agree on the appointment of the electors, there are two options. Either it goes to the Supreme Court, or according to the American Constitution, the electors can be appointed by the House of Representatives in every state if there is a problem."

Zevuloni claimed that: "There are 84 electors in 7 Trump states and they have given their votes to Biden. In such a situation, a very possible scenario that has happened twice before in history, is that if there is a draw - if for example one candidate has 260 votes and the other has 240 and no one reaches 270 - if there are 84 electors regarding which there are great doubts because of the fraud and irregularities, the president of the Senate could refuse to accept the legitimacy of the electors in these states and take the issue back to Congress."

He added: "In 2018, Trump issued a presidential decree saying that if there is foreign government intervention in the US election he can enforce the decree, sending out the military and imposing a procedure on these states - anything can happen. We can not ignore these facts.

"On January 20 the picture will become clear to everyone," he concluded. "As for before then, I have presented you with all the scenarios that could happen."