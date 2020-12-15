He's not only anti-Israel but terrible at math

Raphael Warnock, the Democrat running in Georgia’s Senate runoff election — who claims to be a Christian minister — has pushed the lie that Jesus of Nazareth was a “Palestinian.” Not only is that a historically impossible claim, but designed to erase the historical connections between the Jewish people and the holy land.

Warnock’s attempt to disconnect the Jewish people from the holy land is anti-Semitic according to Pope Francis, President Trump’s executive order about Antisemitism, and this writer.

At GreatAmericanPolitics: Warner Todd Huston provided evidence that Warnock pushed the lie that Jesus was a Palestinian. In the video, Warnock claimed to quote the Pope’s words on Marxists and then went on to refer to Jesus as “that poor Palestinian prophet.”

“And, I love this Pope. He said, ‘Well, I’m not a Marxist, but I know a few Marxists and they’re pretty good people,” Warnock said. “So hard to discover, and to hear an authentic vision and voice, of authentic spirituality that gives voice to the least of these and when it shows up people describe it as some strange ideology rather than the vision of that poor Palestinian prophet who said that the spirit of the Lord is on me because God has anointed me to preach good news to the poor…”

Another time, Warnock decried elected officials who enacted the ‘Stand Your Ground’ self-protection law and called Jesus “that Palestinian peasant.”

“No, it’s not a stand your ground law,” Warnock said, “it’s a shoot first law. Shoot first, ask questions later…[But] perfect love casts out fear! And how is it that we have elected officials who say that they are Christian, that they go and they listen to somebody preach every Sunday morning—I wonder, what are they preaching?—Do they know the Christ? Do they know that Palestinian peasant who said, ‘He who lives by the sword will die by the sword?”

Despite that I’m (the Lid) Jewish and live over 2,000 years after Jesus’ death, I can’t speak to what Jesus taught. But I can imagine how he looked and considering when and where he lived, scientists who have looked into it believe that Jesus looked like a typical Middle Eastern Judean, as opposed to the way he is usually portrayed as a European. (Yes, Judean. The country was called Judea. That’s where the term “Jews” comes from). The land wasn’t called Syria Palestina till 135 years after Christians say Jesus was born.

After the Bar Kochba revolt in 135 CE, the Romans punished the Judeans (Jews) for revolting for the second time in sixty years. To poke those rebellious Judeans in the eye, the Romans changed the Jewish state’s name from Judea to Syria Palaestina. The Romans used Palestina because of the name of the ancient enemy of the Jews, the Philistines. There were no Philistines around anymore (they had disappeared from existence around eight hundred years earlier due to the Assyrian conquest and exile). Nor were there any identifiable Canaanites or Jebusites left. They too had been decimated and exiled by the Assyrian conquerors.

The Romans also threw out many of the Judeans from their country, creating the Jewish exile that lasted till 1948. However, some Jews always remained in the Holy Land.

In the meantime, the Byzantine Empire (continuation of the Roman Empire formed from its eastern provinces) took control of the holy land around the year 330 C.E. In the year 638 C.E., the land was conquered by the Rashidun Caliphate, which was run by the first four caliphs who took over after Muhammad died It became part of the Turkish Ottoman Empire in the 1400s. After WW1, the League of Nations made it a British protectorate, known as the British Mandate Of Palestine. That lasted until 1948, when the modern Jewish State, Israel, was created. Throughout that period from the year 135 through the year 1948, there was a large population of Jews living in the land. In fact, before 1948, Jews living in the Holy Land were called Palestinians.

Therefore anyone who looked at history knows there was never an independent Arab or Muslim state called Palestine.

Putting the timeline together, it is clear to anyone with basic math skills that Jesus can’t have been a Palestinian. There was no piece of land called Palestine until a century after Jesus died (estimated at the year 30 C.E.), and the area wasn’t controlled by Muslims until 600 years after his death. Even then, it was part of a Caliphate, not an independent state.

If Jesus was a Palestinian, Christians couldn’t claim that he was descended from King David, one of the basic Jewish Messiah requirements.

By claiming that Jesus was a Palestinian, Warnock is trying to create a new history for the Palestinian Arabs. If they can convince people of the falsehood that a Palestinian state was around for two millennia until 1948, then the lie that Jews are "occupying" Palestinian Arab land from the Jordan to the Mediterranean becomes almost logical.

Warnock says Jesus was a Palestinian, because if Jesus was Jewish (the Talmud actually talks about him), Warnock would hate him. But by claiming Jesus was a Palestinian, Warnock is proving he hasn’t the slightest idea of history, is anti-Semitic, and is trying to delegitimize the Jewish state of Israel and the 3.500+ year Jewish heritage in the Holy Land - or is showing he is really terrible at math. Perhaps all three.

Jeff Dunetz is editor/publisher of the blog "The Lid." The political columnist for The Jewish Star, and co-host of the weekly radio show, Host of The Lid Radio show on SHR Media, and is a Leader At Large of Herut NA-the Unapologetic Zionists!