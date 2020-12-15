MK Yifat Shasha-Biton expected to join Gideon Sa'ar's new party

MK Yifat Shasha-Biton, currently a member of the Likud party, is about to jump ship and join "New Hope," the party established by ex-Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar, according to Yisrael Hayom. She is expected to make an official announcement of her intentions within the next few days, and possibly as early as Tuesday.

On Saturday evening, Sa'ar told media that he hoped that Shasha-Biton would join his new party, praising her as a "serious person and a quality parliamentarian," but adding that, "as yet, no agreement has been finalized."

Shasha-Biton was interviewed for last week's edition of Shishabat and revealed that, "I've met with everyone, but I haven't decided yet what I'm going to do. I am still reviewing my options. I am very close with [Yamina MK] Ayelet Shaked, but we'll see... When I do decide, I will make my announcement public and be totally transparent regarding my actions."

Shasha-Biton originally entered politics within the Kulanu faction headed by MK Moshe Kahlon, and gained prominence in recent months as the chair of the Knesset's coronavirus committee, striking an independent position often at odds with the Likud party that Kulanu had earlier merged with. On several occasions, the committee, under her guidance, refused to authorize regulations that the government had proposed, leading to threats by coalition head MK Miki Zohar that he would remove her from her position due to her stance - however, he ultimately refrained from taking that step, even though he did not hold back from making statements indicating that he no longer saw her place as within the Likud, due to "operating like an opposition from within."

Recent polls have suggested that the addition of Shasha-Biton to New Hope could boost the party's chances at the next elections.