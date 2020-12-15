Egypt: Pro-Sisi party secures majority of seats in parliament

Egypt’s Mostaqbal Watn (Nation’s Future) Party, which strongly backs President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, secured nearly 55% of the seats in a parliamentary election spread over several weeks, official results showed on Monday, according to Reuters.

The party also won nearly 75% of contested seats for Egypt’s newly recreated Senate in August.

Parliament was already controlled by Sisi supporters, but Nation’s Future sharply increased its share of seats to 315 from 57 in the 596-seat chamber, according to Reuters.

A small opposition block of leftist and independent deputies lost seats, official results showed.

Lists headed by the party won all 284 seats allocated for pre-selected lists under a winner-takes-all system. Nation’s Future got 145 of these seats, according to election commission statements.

The party also won 170 of the 284 seats contested by individual candidates. Another pro-Sisi party, the Republican People’s party, won 50 seats and non-affiliated candidates won 93 seats. Sisi can appoint 28 legislators directly.

Some 63 million voters were eligible to vote in the two-stage election, the first stage of which took place in late October.

Sisi, who led the army's overthrow of Islamist president Mohammed Morsi in 2013 following mass protests against the Islamist leader's rule, was then elected as president in 2014.

He swept to another four years in office against in the country’s elections in March of 2018.

Last year, Egypt's parliament overwhelmingly approved constitutional amendments allowing Sisi to stay in power until 2030.

Since coming to power in 2014, Al-Sisi has presided over a crackdown on dissent, mostly from the Muslim Brotherhood, which was outlawed and designated a terrorist organization in Egypt in December of 2013.

At times, Sisi has come under fire by human rights organizations for the crackdown. Security forces detained thousands following several street protests against corruption last year.