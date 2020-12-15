MK Bitan's wife: He is moved by all the wishes

Hagit Bitan, the wife of Likud MK David Bitan who is hospitalized in serious condition after testing positive for COVID-19, on Monday expressed optimism over his chances of recovery.

Speaking with Channel 12 News, she said her husband is moved by all the wishes for a speedy recovery he has received.

“He has been connected to an ECMO machine so that his lungs will rest and heal, his condition is stable and we are optimistic," she said adding, "Like many patients in serious condition, it is a long process that has ups and downs, and we hope for a speedy recovery. David is strong, we are with him and strengthen him."

She added that "all the well wishes strengthen us and him, and we believe that we will emerge from it strengthened."

MK Bitan has received wishes for a speedy recovery from all ends of the political spectrum. Prime Minister Netanyahu wrote on Twitter, "We pray for the well-being of our friend David Bitan." MK Ahmed Tibi from the Joint List wished Bitan a complete recovery, and a special prayer for his recovery was held at the Knesset plenum.