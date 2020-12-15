Coronavirus project manager Professor Nachman Ash met on Monday with Dr. Michal Shani, chairwoman of the Israel Association of Family Physicians, in order to jointly lead the public diplomacy efforts regarding the vaccines against the coronavirus.

Prof. Ash said during the meeting, "We see the family physicians as a significant player in front of the public who seek information about the vaccine."

Dr. Shani received an overview of the preparations for the administration of the vaccines and added, "The Association of Family Physicians is a full partner in informing and making the information about the vaccine accessible. The public mostly turns to family doctors and consults with us before receiving the vaccine."

"The vaccine is safe. Get vaccinated!" she added.

The participants at the meeting formulated the appropriate outline for the transfer of information to the medical staff and unanimously agreed on the need for transparency with respect to all information about the studies conducted, and on the efficacy and safety of the coronavirus vaccines.

The health maintenance organizations (HMO) will begin distributing coronavirus vaccines to Israeli citizens next Wednesday, December 23.

There are currently 313,000 vaccines from Pfizer in Israel, according to the Health Ministry's National Immunization Technical Advisory Group.

The advisory group has recommended that in the first stage only healthcare workers, the elderly, caregivers for the elderly, and adults over the age of 60 or 65 be given the vaccine. However, no final decision has been made on which groups to prioritize for vaccination.