Official: Gilad Erdan will serve as US ambassador

Israel has officially informed the US administration that Gilad Erdan will be a candidate for the post of Israeli ambassador to Washington, after the departure of Ron Dermer.

The candidacy was presented to the US administration as part of a regular process in which the country to which the ambassador is appointed “agrees” to the appointment.

Meanwhile, the overlap process between Erdan and Ambassador Ron Dermer, who is due to conclude his term in five weeks, has also begun.

For Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, it the identity of who will serve as ambassador to Washington is very important. The results of the US election will likely need a full-time ambassador to Washington and Erdan preferred that position, which he had been promised.

Last Thursday, Erdan, who also serves as Israel's ambassador to the UN, arrived in Israel for a meeting with the Prime Minister.

Political sources claimed that Netanyahu asked Erdan to choose either the post of ambassador Washington or the post of UN ambassador and not fulfill both, despite the promise made on the issue.

Netanyahu, according to estimates, may send Minister Yuval Steinitz, who is considered one of his close confidants, to the UN. Steinitz's office did not comment on the matter and the Prime Minister's Office denied that there was any intention to appoint another ambassador to the UN.