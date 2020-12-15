US Attorney General to step down

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Attorney General William Barr would be leaving his post at the end of the month, CNN reports.

"Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family," Trump tweeted.

"Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all!" he added.

The move follows tensions between Trump and Barr after the Attorney General rebuked Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud in his election loss to Joe Biden.

Following the 2020 election, Trump's legal team filed dozens of civil lawsuits in federal and state courts across the country in an effort to prove that Biden did not fairly win the election.

Barr, however, told the Associated Press in an interview earlier this month that the Justice Department had not found any such evidence.

"To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election," he said at the time.

The President was frustrated with his Attorney General's comments to the AP and had a "contentious," lengthy meeting at the White House the day they were published, a person familiar with the meeting told CNN.

By early December, Barr was considering leaving his post before January 20, the day Trump leaves office, a source with knowledge of the matter told CNN days after he buffed the President's election fraud claims.

The source said Barr was not happy with Trump and that he "is not someone who takes bullying and turns the other cheek!"

Trump’s announcement regarding Barr was made just as Biden officially clinched the US presidency when the Electoral College confirmed his victory.