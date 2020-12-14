Electoral college confirms Biden victory in 6 states Trump contested

Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 US Presidential Election was sealed Monday when the Electoral College delegates in all six battleground states where President Trump contested the results cast their ballots for Biden despite dozens of legal battles by the President.

Biden picked up 20 electoral votes in Pennsylvania, 16 in Georgia, 16 in Michigan, 11, in Arizona, 10 in Wisconsin, and six in Nevada.

The Trump campaign had filed lawsuits challenging the results in all six states, alleging massive voter fraud which swung the election in Biden's favor.