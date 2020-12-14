Islamic Movement won't support laws to benefit same-gender relationships

The Islamic Movement issued a statement in Arabic stating that the Ra'am party, which represents the movement in the Knesset, would not support laws that benefit same-gender relationships.

A statement publicized on Galei Tzahal stated that "our Knesset members will not vote in favor of laws that grant rights to the LGBT, regardless of their personal positions.

"The Islamic movement opposes sex reassignment surgery and supports psychological treatments that help homosexuals return to a normal life path, free of disease and sin," the movement said.