Lone soldiers org announces Hanukkah giving campaign

Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) has launched this week a new Hanukah Giving campaign. Supporters who donate to the campaign will automatically be invited to the FIDF “Global Jewish Unity” virtual candle-lighting events, taking place on Sunday, December 13, Tuesday, December 15, and Thursday, December 17 at 7 PM in all U.S. time zones.

The candle-lighting series will celebrate the more than 6,500 Lone Soldiers currently serving in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Coming from 70 countries, they leave behind their home, friends, and family, and join the IDF. In the eyes of many around the world, these Lone Soldiers are the modern Maccabees.

The December 13 event featured Sgt. Nicole, a Lone Soldier from Costa Rica. Nicole made Aliyah in December 2018 and later spent three months at Mechva Alon base learning Hebrew. Drafted to a field intelligence unit, she then took a sergeants’ course and now serves in the Rokak Unit along the border with Gaza, where she employs a new technology to take down balloons, drones, and kites. She is one of only a few female soldiers to serve along the Gaza border. FIDF National Director and CEO Steven Weil hosted the December 13 event.



Lone Soldier Sgt. Adam from Morocco will be honored and share his story at the December 15 event. Adam made Aliyah to Israel after falling in love with Israel at his cousin’s wedding. Before moving to Israel, Adam finished his bachelor’s degree in business administration in France. Adam joined the Kfir Brigade to “fight terrorism and defend our home.” FIDF National Board Member and President Emeritus of its Greater Miami Region, Monica Sasson, will host this event.



The December 17 event will feature Sgt. Isaac, a Lone Soldier from Naples, Florida. Isaac enlisted in the US marines when he was 17 years old and served as a combat photographer for four years. He served in Japan on many operational missions for three years. At the age of 20, Isaac made Aliyah to Israel and in March 2019 he enlisted to the IDF as an operational documentarian with the plan to continue and become an officer. During his service, Isaac participated in the mission to capture the terrorist that killed Amit Ben Yigal z”l, a Golani soldier. For two weeks, Isaac accompanied the team that captured the terrorist, and documented everything. FIDF National Board Member and Chairman Emeritus of its Southeast Region, Garry Sobel, will host the December 17 event.

To find out more about FIDF’s Hannukah Giving campaign and the candle-lighting events, please click here, or contact your FIDF local chapter.



FIDF was established in 1981 by a group of Holocaust survivors as a 501(C) (3) not-for-profit organization with the mission of offering educational, cultural, recreational, and social programs and facilities that provide hope, purpose, and life-changing support for the soldiers who protect Israel and Jews worldwide. Today, FIDF has 25 chapters throughout the United States and Panama. FIDF proudly supports IDF soldiers, families of fallen soldiers, and wounded veterans through a variety of innovative programs that reinforce the vital bond between the communities in the United States, the soldiers of the IDF, and the state of Israel. For more information, please visit: www.fidf.org.