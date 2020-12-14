Abbas arrives for official visit in Qatar

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas arrived on Sunday in Doha, the capital of Qatar, for an official two-day visit, the Wafa news agency reported.

Abbas is scheduled to meet with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday, according to the report. They will discuss the political developments in the Palestinian arena and the region, as well as bilateral relations between the PA and Qatar and ways to support and enhance them.

Abbas is accompanied by the PA “foreign minister” Riyad Malki, head of intelligence Majed Faraj, and Hussein Al-Sheikh, Head of the General Authority of Civil Affairs of the Palestinian Authority.

Qatar has been heavily invested in the Gaza Strip, funding welfare payments to the enclave, which is ruled by Hamas.

Abbas was angered by Qatar’s assistance to Hamas, his longtime rivals, and feared the assistance would perpetuate the Hamas regime in Gaza.

Last year, Qatar pledged 480 million dollars in support of Palestinian Arabs in both Judea and Samaria and Gaza.