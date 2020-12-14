Will the Joint List split up?

Speculation is growing that the Ra’am party, led by MK Mansour Abbas, will not run as part of the Joint List in the next election, Channel 12 News reported on Sunday.

The Joint List, made up of the Arab parties of Hadash, Ra’am, Ta’al and Balad, has run together in three election campaigns over the last five years and recently achieved a record of 15 seats.

The Arab public has supported the unity between the four Arab parties and has expressed this at the ballot box.

This week, however, the Knesset is expected to approve two significant moves for Israeli Arabs: Removing barriers to construction in the sector's localities and a plan to eradicate crime among the Arab public.

It is believed that Abbas will seek to take credit for these achievements and on that basis to run on a separate ticket in the next election.

Abbas has come under fire from the other factions that make up the Joint List for cooperating with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in order to approve the aforementioned moves.

Earlier this year, Abbas said that if Netanyahu publicly declares that the Arab public is legitimate, "there is something to talk about," as he put it.

More recently, Abbas acknowledged that “there is no real alternative to Netanyahu, and he's still going to be leading the country after the next elections. In the last seven elections, we tried to replace him, and we didn't get anywhere."

The Joint List voted in favor of dissolving the Knesset in a preliminary reading, but the representatives of the Ra’am party were absent during the vote.