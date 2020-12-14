Tens of thousands of vaccines delayed on their way to Israel

Tens of thousands of coronavirus vaccines that were supposed to arrive in Israel in the middle of the week are delayed in Belgium and it is still unclear when they will be flown to Israel, Channel 12 News reported on Sunday.

Due to the delay, no significant shipment of vaccines will arrive in Israel this week.

On Sunday morning, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein toured the vaccination complex of the Maccabi Health Maintenance Organization in Tel Aviv.

"The ability of the health maintenance organizations in the country to carry out the task tells us that we will probably be able to move up the start of the vaccination of the Israeli population in the best way, in my opinion the best in the world," the Prime Minister said.

He added, "We are starting to see the end of the pandemic. Until then I ask you to keep the rules. There is no reason for us to pay in the form of deaths and seriously ill cases beyond the necessary minimum. Israel can get out of this crisis in the best way. On this day I can say - we are on our way to moving up the start of the vaccination."