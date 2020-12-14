Gunman opens fire at police officers near NYC church

A gunman on Sunday opened fire from the steps of New York City’s Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine just after an outdoor choir performance there, Reuters reported.

The gunman was himself shot and wounded by police.

New York City Police Department spokesman Sergeant Edward Riley said the gunman fired on police, but no officers or bystanders were believed to have been injured in Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

The suspect, who was not identified, was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, the sergeant said. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital, a senior New York City official told NBC News.

The shooting occurred shortly after an outdoor choir performance on the steps of the church had ended, according to Reuters.

Only about a dozen bystanders were present at the time of the gunfire, which erupted 15 or 20 minutes after a crowd of more than 200 people had gathered for the concert, the report said.