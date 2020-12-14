Trump and Pence to be offered COVID-19 vaccine

US President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other top US officials will be offered the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine beginning on Monday as part of a plan aimed at ensuring the continuity of government, a source familiar with the plans told Reuters on Sunday.

Essential personnel at the White House and certain officials in all three branches of government were to be vaccinated within the next 10 days, said the source.

It was not immediately clear whether Trump would get the vaccine immediately, nor was it clear whether President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and other members of Biden's transition team would be offered vaccinations.

The report comes a day after a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel recommended the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

On Friday, the US Food and Drug Administration gave Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine emergency use authorization, following a recommendation from its own vaccine advisers.

Doses of the vaccine will reach 145 locations across the country on Monday, with initial doses to go to healthcare workers and elderly residents of long-term care homes.

National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said senior officials in the executive branch, Congress and judiciary would also receive vaccinations in line with a protocol aimed at ensuring the US government can continue to operate during a pandemic or catastrophic emergency.

"The American people should have confidence that they are receiving the same safe and effective vaccine as senior officials of the United States government on the advice of public health professionals and national security leadership," Ullyot said in a statement quoted by Reuters.