Employee at Netanyahu's office tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's office has tested positive for coronavirus.

At the moment, it is still unclear whether anyone who works at Netanyahu's office will have to go into isolation as a result of the employee's infection.

The Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Sunday night, "A secretary in the Prime Minister's Office was found to be positive for coronavirus. Anyone who has come in contact with her will be tested soon and an epidemiological investigation is currently underway.”

“An initial examination shows that Prime Minister Netanyahu will not require isolation because he was in a separate room and did not come into contact with her. The other members of the team will act in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health," the statement added.