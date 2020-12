Yair Yungreis, who sustained serious injuries in last Friday’s traffic collision on Highway 1 at the Shaar Hagay interchange, has been released from hospital.

Ten-year-old Yair’s two younger brothers, Yedidya Chaim and Elyashiv, were killed in the accident. Yair and his uncle were both seriously injured; his uncle, who was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident, is still in intensive care, sedated and on a respirator.