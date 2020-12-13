Watch: Israeli NBA phenom creates all-Hebrew Twitter account

Former Maccabi TLV star drafted 9th overall by Washington creates Hebrew Twitter page, lights first Hanukkah candle.

Deni Avdija, 19, who turned pro at the age of 16, becoming the youngest player to debut in Israel's senior basketball league and was selected ninth overall by the Washington Wizards in last month's NBA draft, wished Jews around the world a happy Hanukkah while reciting the traditional candle lighting prayers in an online video ceremony hosted by the Israeli embassy last Thursday.

Avdija, who was drafted for a short stint in the IDF in April with the basketball season suspended due to the Coronavirus created an all-Hebrew twitter account dedicated to his Israeli fans after signing with Washington.

