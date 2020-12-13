Watch: Judaica scholar reveals Chuck Schumer's racist past

Larry Elder of the Epoch Times interviews Yaakov Dovid Homnick, author of 20 Judaica works and Senior Fellow at the London Center for Policy Research in Washington D.C. who recalls how a "whiny, unimpressive" Schumer appealed to residents of Flatbush to rid the predominantly white neighborhood of several Black families - and how his plan failed.

Elder asks the obvious question many have been dying to get an answer to: How does Schumer - and other Democrat Party members - get away with labeling those who disagree with their policies as "racists" while they get a "no-fly zone" above their heads?