Netanyahu to become first world leader to be vaccinated against coronavirus - on camera

Israel’s coronavirus vaccination program is set to kick off next Sunday, and the first people in the country to be vaccinated – in front of the cameras – will be the Prime Minister, Binyamin Netanyahu, and the Health Minister, Yuli Edelstein, Kan News reports.

Netanyahu will become the first world leader to be vaccinated, as both UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump have recovered from coronavirus and as such, do not need to be vaccinated.

On Sunday this week, around 400 nurses took part in a special training session teaching them how to handle the vaccine doses. A sample of vaccine doses was also sent to a special laboratory in the United Kingdom, in order to complete the authorization process for the vaccines in Israel.

Earlier on Sunday, Channel 12 News reported that Netanyahu had vowed to be the first person to be vaccinated in the country, saying that, “The dangers of not being vaccinated greatly outweigh those of being vaccinated. That’s why I intend to be vaccinated first, and I hope that everyone will follow suit.”