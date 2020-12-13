WATCH: French police clash with rioters (GRAPHIC)

Thousands of demonstrators gathered at the Place de la Republique Saturday to protest the proposed "anti-security" law making it illegal for activists to film police officers or personally identify them. Despite the government's avowal to rewrite sections of the bill, protests continued throughout the day.

The measure has come under heavy scrutiny from human rights activists as well as the UN.

Ruptly provided footage of riot police attempting to disperse the crowd by firing at them from water cannons and making dozens of arrests.

(Graphic images)