President Rivlin lights Hanukkah candles with neighbors at Beit HaNasi

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin invited his neighbors to light candles together with him on Sunday, the fourth night of the festival of Hanukkah, in what will be his last year at Beit HaNasi, the President's Residence.

צילום: Mark Neyman, GPO President Rivlin lighting Hanukkah candles

His neighbors already met the president and his late wife Nechama ז"ל on the first Purim holiday of his term of office when they distributed mishloach manot packages, and were delighted to have the opportunity to meet with him again this time.

Over the past few days, staff at Beit HaNasi attempted to reach every single resident of the street, by knocking at doors - due to security considerations, the candle-lighting could not be widely publicized ahead of time.

צילום: Mark Neyman, GPO President Rivlin addressing his neighborso

Addressing his neighbors, assembled on the street and on nearby balconies, Rivlin said:

“Recently, when we have been forced to remain at home, we have learned the importance of being good neighbors to one another. We have learned about the mutual responsibility we all need to demonstrate. I know that I am not always an easy neighbor. Sometimes, there’s noise, sometimes the traffic is a problem, but you are wonderful neighbors.”

The President noted that, “In a few months, I am going to ‘vacate the property’ and a new tenant will be coming to live at Beit HaNasi. Thank you for some wonderful years as good neighbors.” He ended his remarks with a prayer for better, healthier times ahead, saying, “On Chanukah, we put our chanukiah on the windowsill so that the miracle will be publicized - to transmit, by word of mouth, to passers-by and neighbors, the story of the miracle of Chanukah. This year, we are hoping for another miracle, for signs and wonders in the field of health, but also for our society, economy and politics. May we soon know a welcome return to normality, a time of peace, stability, growth and light,” said the president at the end of his remarks.