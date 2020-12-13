Trump: Very disappointed with A-G Barr, he should have acted

After it was revealed Wednesday that President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter's "tax affairs" are being investigated by the Delaware U.S. Attorney's Office, Fox News' Mark Stein reported that a source with knowledge of the case told the network that the inquiry began in 2018 and was based in part on suspicions arising from Hunter's business dealings in "China and other foreign nations."

The source alleged that the mainstream media had "largely ignored the issue" after it surfaced two years after the original allegations, adding that a New York Post pre-election article featured a number of incriminating reports on Hunter Biden's overseas business dealings that were also deliberately overlooked. Facebook and Twitter added their part by censoring the story, while both Joe and Hunter Biden continued to aggressively deny any wrongdoing.

According to this report, it now appears that Attorney-General William Barr, appointed by President Trump, was aware of the investigations against Hunter and should have "stepped up" and let the nation know about the investigations. Trump compared Barr's silence to the behavior of former FBI director and Special Counsel for the US Department of Justice, Bob Mueller, who, Trump said, at least "interjected" that an Axios article alleging Russian collusion in the 2016 elections was based on false information.

Asked to comment on Barr's statement that he did not wish to meddle in the ongoing election campaign by revealing sensitive information about the Democratic Party candidate, Trump pointed out that then-FBI director James Comey had at least alerted Americans about Hillary Clinton's possible e-mail scandal despite the fact that it contributed to her election defeat.