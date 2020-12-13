World Bnei Akiva embraces the Israeli medical teams in Italy

A few days ago, a delegation of doctors and nurses from Tel Hashomer Hospital in Israel arrived at a hospital in the Çorona-stricken Piedmont region of Northern Italy. On Thursday evening, the Israeli Ambassador to Italy Dror Eder arrived at the hospital in Piedmont to light the first Hanukkah candle with the medical delegation. Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife took part in lighting the candle via zoom.

The World Bnei Akiva emissaries to Northern Italy and Bnei Akiva Milano participants surprised the delegation with sufganyot, thank you letters and drawings from Italian Bnei Akiva members.

They explained that they. came to this special event, to say "thank you" to the people who came from the Jewish State of Israel to extend medical aid in Italy.

"This tells us about a nation that has values of giving, social responsibility and solidarity. This Hanukkah we spread a great light in the hospital in Piedmont and in all of Italy," said the World Bnei Akiva emissaries.