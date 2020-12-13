Isolation period to be shortened to 10 days

At the instruction of Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, starting this coming Tuesday, the isolation period will be shortened to 10 days subject to 2 negative COVID test results: The first upon entry into isolation and the second on the 9th day from the date of exposure.

The minimum gap between the first test and the second test is to be at least 24 hours.

Earlier, Edelstein visited the Maccabi HMO Coronavirus Vaccine Facility in Tel Aviv with Prime Minister Netanyahu.

"I saw very advanced stages of preparation here. It could be that vaccinations could start earlier, maybe by next week we will be able to start vaccinating the medical teams," he said.

"We will still need to fight much fake news. I want to start fighting this even now. We have seen accounts to the effect that several items are lacking. These are mere rumors. Nothing is lacking. The four HMOs are exceptionally well prepared. In the coming days we will bring news to Israel that it will be among the first countries in the world that is vaccinating."