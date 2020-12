Bahrain and UAE ambassadors to the US participated in the Israeli Embassy's online Hanukkah ceremony.

"2020 was a year of peace", the Israeli Embassy in Washington wrote sharing the video, "With the signing of the Abraham Accords, Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain embarked on a journey towards a new Middle East".

"We are grateful to have the Ambassador of Bahrain H.E. Abdulla R. Al Khalifa and the Ambassador of the UAE H.E. Yousef Al Otaiba join us to light the candles", they added.