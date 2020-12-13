Temple Institute Weekly Torah Study: G-d as the Master Director of history

"All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players; They have their exits and their entrances." Thus said William Shakespeare.

Although from a far-from-traditional Torah commentator, these words describe perfectly the drama being recounted in the current Torah readings.

G-d, in order to fulfill His own word to Avraham, had to get the sons of Jacob down into Egypt by hook or by crook.

While every actor in this plot employs their free will, making their own decisions and bearing the consequences, G-d, the Master Director, is relentlessly moving things along to His preordained conclusion.