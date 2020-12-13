Moroccan FM: Agreement with Israel 'very important development'

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Burita welcomed the normalization agreement with Israel.

In an interview with Israel Hayom, the Minister said: "Relations between Morocco and Israel have been going on for decades with varying intensities, and from 1994 to 2002 there were liaison offices in both countries. This is a very important development, now that the liaison offices in Morocco and Israel will be reopened on the way to establishing full diplomatic relations in the future."

Still, sources in the religious stream of the ruling party in Morocco condemned the agreement with Israel, calling it an "unfortunate political move." This according to Reuters news agency.

The sources also expressed "a firm stance against the Zionist occupation."

Under the normalization agreement, Morocco will open a diplomatic office in Israel and Israel will open a diplomatic office in Morocco. In addition, direct flights will be held between the two countries.