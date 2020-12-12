Watch: Trump performs ceremonial coin toss at Army-Navy game
President Trump takes part in ceremonial coin toss prior to the Army-Navy NCAA football game Sat. to a huge applause by the fans.
Tags: Football President Trump
Trump's coin flip
