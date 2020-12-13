The secret of Hanukkah's popularity

Hanukkah is definitely one of the most widely observed holidays.

Tags: Rabbi Ari Enkin Hanukkah
Rabbi Ari Enkin ,

Rabbi Ari Enkin
Rabbi Ari Enkin
Photo: Courtesy

No matter how unaffiliated a Jewish family may be, almost all of Jewish families observe Hanukkah candle lighting. Why is that?

Make every observance like the excitement of Hanukkah.



top