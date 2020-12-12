A video being widely disseminated apparently shows an IDF fighter left alone to face Islamic rioters in Ramallah who attacked him with rocks. The soldier appears to attempt escape without meting the rioters a response.

The IDF Spokesman responded to the video: "The video documents only a small part of an incident during which fighters who were in an ambush surprised rioters and chased them away.

"Examination of the documented incident shows that two fighters sat in ambush in the center of the hill before a planned disturbance that is taking place in al-Maghar and that was known in advance. The rioters were surprised by the fighters. Some retreated down the mountain, and two or three of them threw rocks as they fled backwards after being surprised at close range by the force.

"While the Palestinians present the video as a 'picture of victory', the video they distribute actually cut off the moments when the fighters chased away the rioters - leaving only the last moments before the rioters who remained in the area also fled."