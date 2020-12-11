2 children killed in car crash in central Israel

Two people were killed and two more injured in a car crash in central Israel Friday afternoon.

The accident occurred near the Latrun Junction, en route to Tel Aviv, when a car collided with a truck.

Two of the victims – both of them children – were initially reported to be in critical condition, though emergency medical teams later declared them dead at the scene. A third victim is in serious condition, while the fourth victim is currently listed in moderate condition.

Emergency rescue teams were dispatched to the scene to treat the survivors and evacuate them to the hospital.

Motti Haroush, a senior United Hatzalah paramedic described the incident: “This was an accident involving a private vehicle and a truck which had parked on the shoulder of the highway. With the help of additional paramedics, we performed resuscitation techniques on two children, who unfortunately had to be declared dead.”

“We also provided first aid to the driver of the car, who was moderately injured, as well as to another child who was sitting in the car who is in moderate-to-serious condition.”

MDA paramedic Ilan Gur-Ari said: "When we reached the scene, we saw a car which had crashed into a truck. Four victims were lying outside of the car, including a boy about five years og age and a boy about seven years of age, who were unconscious, had no pulse, were not breathing, and severe multi-system injuries. After a medical examination, we were forced to pronounce them dead at the scene."

"A 14-year-old boy and a the driver, a man about 25 years of age, suffered serious multi-system injuries, and giving them first aid treatment at the scene, we evacuated them to the hospital in serious condition."